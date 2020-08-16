ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 9,167 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,264 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,482,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after purchasing an additional 402,571 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,673,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 34.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,399,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after purchasing an additional 874,810 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,124,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.