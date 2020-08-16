ProShare Advisors LLC Has $993,000 Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 221.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,372,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 945,081 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 168.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 216,591 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $7,151,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,040,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 868,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 185,599 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $153.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.