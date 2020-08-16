CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 654.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,574,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,453,000 after buying an additional 1,365,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 16.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,364,000 after purchasing an additional 144,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 655,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,967,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,651,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average is $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $130.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.29.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $96,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,251,717 shares of company stock worth $281,447,061. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

