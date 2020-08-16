ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $142,463,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $57,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,018,000 after purchasing an additional 302,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,921,000 after purchasing an additional 254,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 7,341.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,723,000 after buying an additional 202,179 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.14.

In related news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.99.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

