ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 40,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,116,660.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 90,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $5,906,205.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,413,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,350,078 shares of company stock valued at $78,767,977. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. ChemoCentryx Inc has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

