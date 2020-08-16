ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 9,563 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,606,000 after buying an additional 1,092,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of II-VI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,889 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 103.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,601,000 after buying an additional 1,364,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after buying an additional 99,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of II-VI by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,292,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 377,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

IIVI stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $725,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,515 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

