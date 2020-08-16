Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,586 Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 28.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $21.48 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

