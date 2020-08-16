Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EME opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $67.42. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

