Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Henry Schein by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 184,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 81,453 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares during the period.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

