DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 13,000 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 97.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $381,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,727.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,834. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

