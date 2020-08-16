Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 57.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

