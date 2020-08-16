Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.74 Million Stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total transaction of $637,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,601,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,247,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,775.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,088 shares of company stock valued at $33,509,770. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

