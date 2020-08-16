Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.74 Million Stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total transaction of $637,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,601,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,247,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,775.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,088 shares of company stock valued at $33,509,770. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

