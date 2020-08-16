Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 6,909 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $407,976.45. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $293,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,451 shares of company stock worth $8,419,524 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASGN. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.30.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.82 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

