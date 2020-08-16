AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPX. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 761.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,897 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $92.73.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

