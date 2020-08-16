DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,922 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Shares of ALB opened at $92.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

