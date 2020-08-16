AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period.

FFC opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

