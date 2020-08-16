Profund Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 144,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 78,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 44,625 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $2,261,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Nasdaq stock opened at $129.24 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $297,992.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,472. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

