Profund Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,051,000 after buying an additional 212,803 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,968,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,717,000 after purchasing an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 130.6% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 828,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,511.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIT opened at $63.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.