Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Western Digital worth $52,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Western Digital by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Western Digital by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

