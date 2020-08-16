AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,915,563.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 33,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.94, for a total value of $20,174,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,479,268.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,066 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.46.

REGN stock opened at $612.57 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $625.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

