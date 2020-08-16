Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Swiss National Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,304,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,589,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

