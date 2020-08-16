Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,600 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.48% of Gartner worth $52,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,523,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Gartner by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,161,000 after purchasing an additional 473,437 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Gartner by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,182,000 after purchasing an additional 322,057 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,319,000 after purchasing an additional 308,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE IT opened at $129.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average of $122.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 2,775 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $363,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.