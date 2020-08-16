WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $2.49 Million in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,260,000 after buying an additional 492,516 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,349 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $220,177,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,029,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 1,662.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,331,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,168 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $3,887,288.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,017.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 671,625 shares of company stock valued at $37,010,037. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

