AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1,421.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Crown by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Crown stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

