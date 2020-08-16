AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,212 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 58,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588,902 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 58.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,531,000 after buying an additional 1,795,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 326.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,235,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,645,000 after buying an additional 1,711,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,105,000 after buying an additional 1,518,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,372,000 after buying an additional 1,428,396 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MPW opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.