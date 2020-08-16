AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,555,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $93.58.

