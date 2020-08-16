Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Holdings Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,256 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $55,683,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth about $14,110,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $7,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ET. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.43%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

