AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after acquiring an additional 695,317 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,635,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,407,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,942,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH opened at $189.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.43. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

