Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Geoffrey P. Allman Sells 4,435 Shares

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $436,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.