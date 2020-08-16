Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Raised to $32.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 54.5% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 2.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 197,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sunoco by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

