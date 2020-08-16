Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) SVP Sells $110,250.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.40.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

