Insider Selling: Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,434.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Saul Reibstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of Penn National Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,179,614.52.

PENN opened at $52.48 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650,627 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,736,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

