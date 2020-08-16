Russel Pillemer Purchases 114,616 Shares of Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Stock

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) insider Russel Pillemer bought 114,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,908.32 ($83,505.94).

Pengana Capital Group Ltd has a one year low of A$0.82 ($0.59) and a one year high of A$1.96 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.98. The company has a market cap of $100.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77.

About Pengana Capital Group

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

