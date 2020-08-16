Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50.

On Monday, June 22nd, Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $146.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $149.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,959,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

