Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Principal Financial Group worth $45,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,072,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,562,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,386,000 after purchasing an additional 287,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,938,000 after purchasing an additional 94,280 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,909,000 after purchasing an additional 548,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,774,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,099 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt purchased 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $58.28.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.