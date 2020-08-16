IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $81.38 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.00.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $136.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,377.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.