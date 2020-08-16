Christine Labombard Sells 6,540 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc.
AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc.
AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,212 Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,212 Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Amplify Online Retail ETF
AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Amplify Online Retail ETF
Energy Transfer LP Unit Holdings Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC
Energy Transfer LP Unit Holdings Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC
AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. SVP Geoffrey P. Allman Sells 4,435 Shares
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. SVP Geoffrey P. Allman Sells 4,435 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report