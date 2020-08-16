Christine Labombard Sells 6,540 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.59.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

