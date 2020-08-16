David Pujades Sells 12,912 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $250,105.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,105.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $139,587.20.

On Friday, June 5th, David Pujades sold 5,200 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $93,704.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.73, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 57.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RVLV. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Revolve Group by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

