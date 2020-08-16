David Pujades Sells 12,912 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $250,105.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,105.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 8th, David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $139,587.20.
- On Friday, June 5th, David Pujades sold 5,200 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $93,704.00.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.73, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.
Several brokerages have commented on RVLV. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Revolve Group by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
