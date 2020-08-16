Pamela B. Burke Sells 11,314 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $488,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,364 shares in the company, valued at $879,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:GO opened at $42.88 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 111,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 71.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 182.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

