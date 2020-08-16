William M. Foshee Sells 3,294 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $126,555.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

