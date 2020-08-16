Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Mendel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $35,709.52.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 3.07. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GNMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

