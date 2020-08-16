John K. Wulff Sells 2,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $120,900.00.

AAWW opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.75. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

