Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) COO Sells $261,350.00 in Stock

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,879.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IART stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.09. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,038,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after buying an additional 579,159 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 636,867 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after buying an additional 541,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 5,538.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,374 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after buying an additional 372,646 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,151,332 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,430,000 after buying an additional 298,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 252,381 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

