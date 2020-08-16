$2.12 EPS Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $2.07. Netflix posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.56.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $482.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $490.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.90. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,837 shares of company stock valued at $116,008,434. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.