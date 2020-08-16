Insider Selling: Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells 4,686 Shares of Stock

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geurt G. Schoonman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hess alerts:

On Tuesday, August 4th, Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12 shares of Hess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $603.72.

Shares of HES opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $1,172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $22,006,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 103.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at $1,948,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HES shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.