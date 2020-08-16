AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $94.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Bank of America upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

