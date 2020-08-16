Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Telecom Argentina from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 52,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 660.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

