Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $220.3 billion in assets and market capitalization of $37.0 billion as of September 30, 2017. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates over 2,100 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. A Fortune 500 company, BB&T is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.55.

NYSE:TFC opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,254,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 95.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

