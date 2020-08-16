Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells $89,925.00 in Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $89,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,953.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%. On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSTG. BidaskClub lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 687,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,449 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

