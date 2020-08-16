JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

TGI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $387.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.62.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $495.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 216.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

